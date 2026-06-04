Azerbaijan Set for European Minifootball Championship Final Against Ukraine

Azerbaijan will face Ukraine in the final of the European Minifootball Championship in Slovakia on Thursday evening as they look to continue their remarkable run of success on the international stage, İdman.Biz reports.

The team, coached by Elshad Guliyev, booked their place in the final after defeating Serbia in a dramatic semi-final. The match ended 1-1 in regular time before Azerbaijan prevailed 3-1 in the penalty shootout. The decisive clash against Ukraine will be played at Tipos Arena, with kick-off scheduled for 22:30 Baku time.

Azerbaijan have been one of the standout teams of the tournament. They topped Group F with victories over Austria (1-0), Italy (3-0) and France (3-2), before eliminating Kazakhstan (3-2) in the last 16 and the Czech Republic (5-2) in the quarter-finals.

The national side enters the final with an impressive pedigree. Azerbaijan won the European Minifootball Championship in 2022 and followed that achievement by claiming the world title in 2025, establishing themselves as one of the sport's dominant forces.

Ukraine, meanwhile, will provide a stern test in the final as both nations battle for continental glory in what is expected to be one of the biggest matches in recent minifootball history.