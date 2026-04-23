Benzia criticises refereeing after Qarabag exit from Azerbaijan Cup - PHOTO

Former Qarabag midfielder Yassine Benzia has strongly criticised refereeing decisions after his former club were knocked out of the Azerbaijan Cup following a semi-final defeat to Sabah FK.

According to Idman.Biz, Qarabag lost 1:2 in the second leg and were eliminated from the tournament on aggregate, a result that sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits.

Benzia, who played for Qarabag FK between 2023 and 2025, reacted on social media, suggesting unfairness in the outcome. “Shame. There is no other way to beat the strongest team in the country,” the Algerian midfielder wrote.

His comments have intensified discussions around several controversial moments in the match, with a number of refereeing decisions drawing criticism from the Agdam-based side and its supporters.

The 31-year-old is currently playing for Al-Fayha, but his reaction underlined his continued connection to Qarabag and close attention to the club’s results.

Meanwhile, Qarabag goalkeeper Shahruddin Mahammadaliyev also drew attention with a cryptic social media post after the match, writing “now we know who is who” on Instagram. The message sparked mixed reactions, with some linking it to events on the pitch and others suggesting it hinted at internal tensions within the squad.