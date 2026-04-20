Brazilian ambassador highlights growing presence of Brazilian players in Azerbaijan

Manuel Adalberto Carlos Montenegro Lopes da Cruz has praised the increasing number of Brazilian footballers playing in Azerbaijan, expressing hope that the trend will continue in the coming years, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking in an interview with AZERTAC, the ambassador noted that Brazilian players are already making a visible impact in the domestic game and could play an even bigger role in the future.

“There are currently many Brazilian footballers playing here, and I hope their number will grow even further,” he said, adding that closer cooperation between the two countries could benefit player development.

The diplomat also underlined the importance of potential exchange programmes, suggesting that young Azerbaijani players could gain valuable experience by training in Brazil. He pointed to an existing cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Youth and Sports, aimed at strengthening joint initiatives in sport.

While maintaining a neutral stance regarding club allegiances, the ambassador acknowledged the strong performances of Qarabag FK in European competitions this season, describing the team as being in impressive form. He also noted that he follows several local clubs, including Sabah FC.

The ambassador praised the discipline of Azerbaijani players, highlighting their respect for rules, tactical organisation and referees as positive traits, while also suggesting there is room for a more expressive approach to the game.

Looking ahead, he confidently backed Brazil national football team as favourites to win the next World Cup, reflecting the enduring belief in Brazil’s footballing strength.