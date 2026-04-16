Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win

Nariman Akhundzade made his first start for Columbus Crew and impressed in a 3-0 win over Richmond Kickers in the US Open Cup round of 32.

The 21-year-old forward was named in the starting line-up for the first time and remained on the pitch for the full match, as his side progressed comfortably in the knockout competition.

Akhundzade played a key role in the opening goal, combining well with Marcelo Herrera before the move was finished by Diego Rossi, giving Columbus an early advantage.

The US Open Cup is played in a single-match knockout format at each stage, adding further weight to the result as Columbus advanced to the next round.

For Akhundzade, the performance marks an important step in his adaptation to American football, having recently joined the MLS side and begun to establish himself in the squad.