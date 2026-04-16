16 April 2026
EN

Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win

Football
News
16 April 2026 11:47
20
Nariman Akhundzade makes first start for Columbus Crew in US Open Cup win

Nariman Akhundzade made his first start for Columbus Crew and impressed in a 3-0 win over Richmond Kickers in the US Open Cup round of 32.

The 21-year-old forward was named in the starting line-up for the first time and remained on the pitch for the full match, as his side progressed comfortably in the knockout competition.

Akhundzade played a key role in the opening goal, combining well with Marcelo Herrera before the move was finished by Diego Rossi, giving Columbus an early advantage.

The US Open Cup is played in a single-match knockout format at each stage, adding further weight to the result as Columbus advanced to the next round.

For Akhundzade, the performance marks an important step in his adaptation to American football, having recently joined the MLS side and begun to establish himself in the squad.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football
15:40
Football

Gordon considers Newcastle exit in search of Champions League football

England winger keen on step up after standout season and growing ambitions
Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window
15:10
Football

Arsenal eye Juventus defender Cambiaso ahead of summer window

London club monitoring Italy international as Juventus future comes into question
Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain
13:32
Football

Fans clash with influencers after Real Madrid match in Spain

Debate grows over free stadium access and “glory supporter” accusations
Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances
12:20
Football

Musiala becomes youngest German to reach 50 Champions League appearances

Bayern midfielder breaks Muller’s record during quarter-final win over Real Madrid
Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid
10:34
Football

Kane hails Bayern’s composure after dramatic win over Real Madrid

England striker scores as German side seal comeback to reach Champions League semi-finals
Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit
09:59
Football

Real Madrid consider four candidates to replace Arbeloa after Champions League exit

Klopp, Zidane, Deschamps and Pochettino on shortlist as club weighs next move

Most read

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico
15 April 12:27
World football

VAR decision sparks controversy in Barcelona’s clash with Atletico - VIDEO

Handball incident overlooked as disallowed goal raises fresh refereeing debate
Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti
15 April 10:33
World football

Brazil president discusses Neymar’s national team future with Ancelotti

Lula says forward should only be recalled if fully fit ahead of 2026 World Cup
Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration
14 April 13:12
World football

Lamin Yamal hails Neymar as idol and lifelong inspiration

Barcelona winger reflects on Brazilian star’s influence ahead of major tournaments
Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns
15 April 11:58
World Cup 2026

Iran weigh 2026 World Cup participation amid security concerns

Sports minister says decision will depend on safety guarantees for players