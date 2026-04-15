The appointment of Mari-Luiza Eta as head coach of Union has been widely welcomed across the football community, marking another significant step forward for women in the men’s game, Idman.Biz reports.

Eta led her first training session shortly after taking charge, and her arrival has already drawn support from fellow professionals, including Vincent Kompany. The Belgian manager praised the decision and highlighted its broader importance for the future of coaching.

“I’m very happy for her,” Kompany said. “This move opens doors for other young women who feel they can become coaches. I wish her all the best. Hopefully, the only difference in how she is treated compared to male coaches will be that people show her more patience. Coaching is a profession where we would all like to see more patience.”

Eta’s appointment is being viewed as a landmark moment, reflecting a gradual shift in attitudes within football, where opportunities for female coaches in men’s teams have traditionally been limited. Her progress will be closely followed as she begins her tenure at Union.