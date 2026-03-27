27 March 2026
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Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

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27 March 2026 10:06
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Bad Bunny set to perform at 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny is set to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with the event scheduled to take place in Mexico.

As reported by Idman.Biz, the artist, who previously performed at the Super Bowl in February, will once again take centre stage at one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

His recent Super Bowl appearance, where he performed entirely in Spanish and voiced ideas about “American unity”, drew criticism from Donald Trump. The US president described the performance as “an insult to America’s greatness” and “a slap in the face of the country”.

Bad Bunny has long been an outspoken critic of the Trump administration’s strict immigration policies. His recurring messages promoting unity across the Americas and solidarity with Latin America have often been seen as conflicting with Trump’s political stance.

The announcement adds a cultural dimension to the 2026 World Cup, highlighting the growing influence of Latin artists on the global stage.

Idman.Biz
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