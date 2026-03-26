26 March 2026
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Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission

World football
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26 March 2026 10:30
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Ancelotti responds to backlash over Neymar omission

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has addressed the strong public reaction to his decision not to call up Neymar for the March international fixtures, insisting that differing opinions are part of football, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Brazil’s upcoming friendly against France on March 26, Ancelotti acknowledged the criticism but remained calm about the situation. He stressed that debates around squad selection are natural given the subjective nature of the sport.

"I see everything. It’s normal, everyone can have their own opinion in football. There is no exact science in football. Everyone has their own view, and I must respect that," Ancelotti said, as quoted by Globo.

Brazil’s decision to leave out Neymar has sparked widespread discussion among fans and pundits, particularly given the forward’s status as one of the team’s key figures in recent years. The friendly against France will provide an early test of Ancelotti’s current squad choices.

Idman.Biz
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