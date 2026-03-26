World Cup 2026 qualifiers play-offs: matches where there is no room for error

Six remaining spots for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are still up for grabs.

As reported by İdman.Biz, in Europe everything is divided into four paths of four teams each: on March 26, single-leg semi-finals will take place, followed by single-leg finals on March 31, with only the winner of each path qualifying for the World Cup.

In the intercontinental play-offs, six teams will compete for two more spots, with the winners of New Caledonia vs Jamaica and Bolivia vs Suriname facing DR Congo and Iraq respectively.

There is no room for a slow start in these matches. There is no chance to fix mistakes in a return leg a week later: each semi-final already feels like a last-chance game. That is why favourites often feel just as much pressure as underdogs, if not more.

Italy vs Northern Ireland (Bergamo, Italy)

For Italy, this is a must-win night, yet these are often the most нервy games. Playing at home in Bergamo, they come in as one of the seeded sides and clear favourites on paper, but Northern Ireland are exactly the kind of team that will sit deep and wait patiently for their opportunity. The winner will face either Wales or Bosnia and Herzegovina in the final.

Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (Cardiff, Wales)

This tie has all the ingredients for a tight and physical contest. Wales have the advantage of playing at home, but Bosnia and Herzegovina are capable of turning the game into a scrappy, hard-fought battle where one goal could decide everything. This is unlikely to be about flair, but rather about resilience and discipline.

Ukraine vs Sweden (Valencia, Spain)

One of the most balanced ties of the day. Ukraine are hosting the match in Valencia and, for Azerbaijani fans, there is an added layer of familiarity, as Ukraine were Azerbaijan’s opponents (1:1, 2:1) in the current qualification cycle.

Sweden arrive with serious attacking threat, including Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal, whose presence alone adds danger in front of goal. Ukraine, however, have enough structure and experience to avoid turning this into an open shootout. The winner will face either Poland or Albania.

Poland vs Albania (Warsaw, Poland)

Poland are expected not only to win, but to control the game. Albania, however, have made a habit of disrupting opponents and making such matches uncomfortable. The key figure for the hosts is Robert Lewandowski of Barcelona, around whom much of their attacking play revolves. The question is whether Poland can impose themselves early or get dragged into a tense and slow-paced encounter.

Türkiye vs Romania (Istanbul, Türkiye)

One of the standout fixtures of the evening. Türkiye will rely heavily on home support in Istanbul, which often provides both energy and momentum. Their squad features Arda Güler of Real Madrid and Kenan Yildiz of Juventus, underlining the attacking quality available. Romania, led by Mircea Lucescu, will aim to turn this into a disciplined and difficult game. The winner will meet Slovakia or Kosovo.

Slovakia vs Kosovo (Bratislava, Slovakia)

This is a tie that may not grab headlines, but could prove one of the most competitive. Slovakia have home advantage, yet Kosovo are no longer a side that can be taken lightly. A cautious start and a match decided by a single moment would not be a surprise here.

Denmark vs North Macedonia (Copenhagen, Denmark)

Denmark enter this match as clear favourites, especially at home in Copenhagen, but North Macedonia have built a reputation for staying competitive in exactly these kinds of games. The main challenge for Denmark may come not from the opponent’s level, but from the pressure of expectations. The winner will face Czechia or Ireland.

Czech Republic vs Ireland (Prague, Czech Republic)

This may not be the most high-profile clash, but it has the potential to be one of the most stubbornly contested. Czech Republic have the edge at home, yet Ireland are known for their discipline and ability to frustrate opponents. It feels like the kind of game where chances will be limited and one decisive moment could settle everything.

Bolivia vs Suriname (Monterrey, Mexico)

The intercontinental play-offs bring a different kind of tension. Everything is even more condensed and unforgiving. Bolivia arrive with one of the youngest squads in South America, while Suriname have been steadily improving in recent years. This is not just a battle for progression, but also a clash of two different footballing paths. The winner will face Iraq.

New Caledonia vs Jamaica (Guadalajara, Mexico)

Here, the intrigue lies in the contrast between experience and emotion. For New Caledonia, reaching this stage is already historic, while for Jamaica it is a chance to return to the World Cup after 28 years. On paper, Jamaica look stronger, but single-leg ties often defy logic. The winner will face DR Congo.