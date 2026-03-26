26 March 2026
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Qarabag close in on Omonia winger Mouaddib ahead of summer move

World football
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26 March 2026 15:58
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Qarabag close in on Omonia winger Mouaddib ahead of summer move

Qarabag are close to completing a deal for Omonia winger Jali Mouaddib, with negotiations between the player and the Azerbaijani club nearing completion.

As reported by İdman.Biz, citing foreign media, the 25-year-old left winger is on the verge of agreeing terms and could join Qarabag as a free agent this summer. His current contract with Omonia is due to expire at the end of the season, allowing him to make the switch in June without a transfer fee.

Mouaddib’s potential departure has already triggered movement within Cypriot football, with leading clubs attempting to secure other key players in order to avoid losing talent within the domestic league. His performances have drawn attention, making him one of the notable names on the market ahead of the summer window.

The French-born player of Moroccan descent has previous international experience at youth level, having represented France’s U19 side in 2019. A move to Qarabag would offer him the opportunity to compete for domestic titles and potentially feature in European competitions, where the Azerbaijani side have built a consistent presence in recent seasons.

Idman.Biz
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