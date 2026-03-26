Kai Rooney wins Premier League U16 Super Cup with Manchester United

Kai Rooney, the son of former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, has won the Premier League U16 Super Cup with the club's academy side.

As reported by İdman.Biz, Manchester United's youngsters secured a 2:0 victory over Burnley in the final to lift the trophy. The win marks another notable moment in Kai Rooney's development within one of English football's most closely watched youth systems.

There was also a familiar face in the stands, with Wayne Rooney attending the match in person to support the team. The former England striker remains one of the biggest figures in Manchester United's modern history, which has naturally brought extra attention to his son's progress at academy level.

While it is still early in Kai Rooney's career, success in youth competition is an encouraging step for a player developing in a highly competitive environment at Old Trafford.