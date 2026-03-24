Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

Real Madrid have officially appealed the red card shown to Federico Valverde, with the club confident that video footage could overturn the decision, İdman.Biz reports.

The Madrid side are preparing to present evidence that contradicts the referee’s match report. The incident has become a talking point in Spain, with Real arguing that the dismissal was unjustified based on the available footage.

The club’s case is built around three key points. Firstly, the video appears to show that Valverde made contact with the ball. Secondly, his challenge was not deemed dangerously high, and thirdly, there was no clear sign of excessive force or risk of injury to the opponent.

Real Madrid have also stressed that the incident occurred in a central area of the pitch, with at least three defenders in position to intervene. On that basis, they argue the situation should not be classified as denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The club believe that if inconsistencies between the referee’s written report and the video evidence are confirmed, the appeal could be upheld, potentially allowing Valverde to avoid suspension.