25 March 2026
EN

Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

World football
News
24 March 2026 14:40
89
Real Madrid lodge appeal over Valverde red card decision

Real Madrid have officially appealed the red card shown to Federico Valverde, with the club confident that video footage could overturn the decision, İdman.Biz reports.

The Madrid side are preparing to present evidence that contradicts the referee’s match report. The incident has become a talking point in Spain, with Real arguing that the dismissal was unjustified based on the available footage.

The club’s case is built around three key points. Firstly, the video appears to show that Valverde made contact with the ball. Secondly, his challenge was not deemed dangerously high, and thirdly, there was no clear sign of excessive force or risk of injury to the opponent.

Real Madrid have also stressed that the incident occurred in a central area of the pitch, with at least three defenders in position to intervene. On that basis, they argue the situation should not be classified as denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The club believe that if inconsistencies between the referee’s written report and the video evidence are confirmed, the appeal could be upheld, potentially allowing Valverde to avoid suspension.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Emotional moment in Turkish amateur league as player learns he will become a father - VIDEO
24 March 17:50
World football

Emotional moment in Turkish amateur league as player learns he will become a father - VIDEO

Stadium announcement after final whistle turns victory into unforgettable personal milestone
Trafford sets record as Man City beat Arsenal in League Cup final
24 March 12:39
World football

Trafford sets record as Man City beat Arsenal in League Cup final

Young goalkeeper becomes youngest English starter at Wembley this century
Lens issue statement opposing psg request to reschedule ligue 1 clash
24 March 10:40
World football

Lens issue statement opposing psg request to reschedule ligue 1 clash

Club criticises growing trend of prioritising european fixtures over domestic competition
UEFA rejects premier league clubs’ request to expand champions league squads
24 March 09:36
World football

UEFA rejects premier league clubs’ request to expand champions league squads

Proposal to raise squad limit from 25 to 28 players blocked amid concerns over competitive balance
Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement
23 March 16:33
World football

Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender emerges as leading option amid summer transfer plans

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO
23 March 12:33
World football

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

Extraordinary scenes unfold in amateur football as suspended manager sneaks into match and loses control late on

Most read

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO
23 March 12:33
World football

Banned coach disguises himself as priest before attacking opponent in Italian ninth tier - VIDEO

Extraordinary scenes unfold in amateur football as suspended manager sneaks into match and loses control late on
Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement
23 March 16:33
World football

Grimaldo linked with Barcelona return as Deco targets left-back reinforcement

Bayer Leverkusen defender emerges as leading option amid summer transfer plans

Griezmann set for Orlando move as MLS switch nears
23 March 09:33
World football

Griezmann set for Orlando move as MLS switch nears

French forward to travel to the United States to finalise deal with Orlando City ahead of summer transfer
Mascherano addresses Messi future after record-breaking free-kick
23 March 11:33
World football

Mascherano addresses Messi future after record-breaking free-kick

Inter Miami boss praises Argentine star following win over New York City as speculation continues