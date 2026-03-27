Final step to World Cup 2026 as last tickets go on the line - VIDEO

The qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering its final stretch, with the remaining places set to be decided in a series of high-stakes encounters.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Europe’s play-off bracket has moved into its decisive phase following the semi-finals on 26 March, which determined the finalists across four separate paths.

Italy secured a 2:0 win over Northern Ireland to reach the Path A final, where they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, who edged past Wales on penalties after a 1:1 draw. In Path B, Sweden defeated Ukraine 3:1 and will meet Poland, who overcame Albania 2:1.

Path C delivered one of the most dramatic matches, as Kosovo beat Slovakia 4:3 and will now host Türkiye, who claimed a narrow 1:0 victory over Romania. In Path D, Czechia advanced after a penalty shootout win over Ireland following a 2:2 draw, and will take on Denmark, who comfortably dispatched North Macedonia 4:0.

All four finals are scheduled for 31 March, with the winners earning direct qualification to the World Cup.

At the same time, the intercontinental play-offs are also unfolding, offering two additional spots at the tournament. Jamaica have already booked their place in the next round with a 1:0 win over New Caledonia.

They will now face DR Congo for a place at the World Cup, while in the other bracket Bolivia, who defeated Suriname 2:1, will meet Iraq in the decisive fixture.

With everything on the line, 31 March is shaping up to be a defining date in the race to World Cup 2026, where even the smallest mistake could prove decisive.