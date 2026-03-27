27 March 2026
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Final step to World Cup 2026 as last tickets go on the line - VIDEO

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27 March 2026 09:31
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Final step to World Cup 2026 as last tickets go on the line

The qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is entering its final stretch, with the remaining places set to be decided in a series of high-stakes encounters.

As reported by Idman.Biz, Europe’s play-off bracket has moved into its decisive phase following the semi-finals on 26 March, which determined the finalists across four separate paths.

Italy secured a 2:0 win over Northern Ireland to reach the Path A final, where they will face Bosnia and Herzegovina, who edged past Wales on penalties after a 1:1 draw. In Path B, Sweden defeated Ukraine 3:1 and will meet Poland, who overcame Albania 2:1.

Path C delivered one of the most dramatic matches, as Kosovo beat Slovakia 4:3 and will now host Türkiye, who claimed a narrow 1:0 victory over Romania. In Path D, Czechia advanced after a penalty shootout win over Ireland following a 2:2 draw, and will take on Denmark, who comfortably dispatched North Macedonia 4:0.

All four finals are scheduled for 31 March, with the winners earning direct qualification to the World Cup.

At the same time, the intercontinental play-offs are also unfolding, offering two additional spots at the tournament. Jamaica have already booked their place in the next round with a 1:0 win over New Caledonia.

They will now face DR Congo for a place at the World Cup, while in the other bracket Bolivia, who defeated Suriname 2:1, will meet Iraq in the decisive fixture.

With everything on the line, 31 March is shaping up to be a defining date in the race to World Cup 2026, where even the smallest mistake could prove decisive.

Idman.Biz
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