Former Real Madrid dietitian Itziar Gonzalez has launched a strong criticism of the club’s medical department, alleging questionable practices in their work with players, Idman.Biz reports.

Gonzalez claimed that Real Madrid doctors had provided footballers with supplements recommended by the free version of ChatGPT, raising concerns about the professionalism and reliability of such methods at one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Her comments came in response to recent reports suggesting that the club’s medical staff may have confused Kylian Mbappe’s injured knee with his healthy one, an incident that has sparked debate over internal standards and medical oversight.

“Thank you, Kylian. I hope they will look for educated and professional people, otherwise those with connections but without knowledge will only harm players,” Gonzalez said, in a sharply worded statement.

The controversy adds to ongoing scrutiny of elite football clubs’ medical departments, where decision-making around injuries and recovery is increasingly under the spotlight amid the physical demands of modern football.