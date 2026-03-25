Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres linked with multimillion-dollar payments to content creator

Arsenal forward Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly made substantial payments to online content creator Sophie Rain, according to claims made by the influencer in a recent podcast appearance, Idman.Biz reports.

Rain alleged that the Sweden international transferred a total of 4.5 million US dollars to her account in exchange for paid content. The claims have attracted attention across social media, although there has been no official confirmation from the player or his representatives.

Gyokeres, who is under contract with Arsenal until the summer of 2030, has not commented on the reports. The striker joined the London club as part of a long-term project and is currently valued at around 60 million euros, according to Transfermarkt.

The situation comes amid increasing scrutiny around footballers’ off-field activities, particularly in the digital age where personal transactions and private matters can quickly become public talking points.