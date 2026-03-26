Rustam Ahmadzade: “Azerbaijan aiming to restore belief ahead of FIFA Series 2026”

Azerbaijan international Rustam Ahmadzade says the national team is determined to win both of its upcoming FIFA Series 2026 matches and restore supporters' belief in the side, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking to sport24.az, Ahmadzade said everyone around the squad expects victories, and stressed that the players are demanding the same from themselves. As reported by İdman.Biz, the forward described the next two fixtures as a major opportunity for Azerbaijan to deliver not only results, but also convincing performances.

"Everyone, whether fans, coaches or those around us, expects victories from us. We want that from ourselves as well. We are thinking about winning both matches with attractive football and restoring our people's belief in the national team. These two games are a great chance for us," Ahmadzade said.

He also pointed to a positive atmosphere inside the camp following the arrival of head coach Aykhan Abbasov, saying the mood in the squad is "super" and that players report for national-team duty with great enthusiasm. Ahmadzade added that representing Azerbaijan remains a huge honour for every footballer and said the group believes it can make the fans happy with two wins.

Azerbaijan will head into the FIFA Series 2026 fixtures looking to build momentum and strengthen confidence around the national side, with the new camp atmosphere seen as an encouraging sign ahead of the matches.