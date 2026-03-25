25 March 2026
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Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach

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25 March 2026 09:33
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Chelsea keeping close eye on Cesc Fabregas as potential future head coach

Chelsea are monitoring Como head coach Cesc Fabregas as a potential candidate to take charge at Stamford Bridge in the future, according to TEAMtalk, Idman.Biz reports.

The Spanish coach has attracted attention with his possession-based philosophy and strong track record in developing young players, qualities that align with Chelsea’s long-term strategy under their current ownership model.

Despite the growing interest, current manager Liam Rosenior — who was appointed in January 2025 on a long-term deal running until 2032 — still retains the backing of the club’s board. Chelsea are reportedly prepared to give him time to implement his ideas and build a competitive side.

However, the situation could change if the London club fail to secure qualification for the Champions League in the 2026/27 season, a key target for the project. In that scenario, Fabregas could emerge as a serious contender for the role, marking a potential return to a club where he previously enjoyed significant success as a player.

Idman.Biz
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