Qarabag could part ways with Kochalski amid growing transfer interest

Qarabag may be forced to consider the departure of goalkeeper Mateusz Kochalski at the end of the season, as interest in the Polish shot-stopper continues to grow following an impressive campaign, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports, the 25-year-old has caught the eye with his performances in the UEFA Champions League, where he played a key role for the Azerbaijani champions. His form has also earned him a call-up to the Poland national team, with Kochalski now aiming to establish himself as a regular and compete for the number one spot.

To achieve that, the goalkeeper is understood to be targeting a move to a higher-level league. While he has already received concrete offers from Polish clubs such as Widzew Lodz and Lech Poznan, his priority is to test himself in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Qarabag, however, are reluctant to lose one of their key players and are expected to offer him a new contract. If Kochalski declines, the club could look to sell him this summer to avoid losing him on a free transfer when his deal expires in 2027.

Kochalski joined Qarabag in 2024 from Polish side Stal and has since developed into one of the standout performers in the squad, attracting increasing attention from across Europe.