23 February 2026
Qarabag defender Sami Mmae sent to reserves ahead of Newcastle clash

Football
News
23 February 2026 14:49
14
Qarabag FK defender Sami Mmae has been relegated to the club’s reserve side after breaching internal disciplinary rules, head coach Qurban Qurbanov confirmed on the eve of the Champions League play-off second leg against Newcastle United, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Baku ahead of the decisive tie in England, Qurbanov revealed that the Moroccan defender is not currently in contention for the first team. The coach made it clear that only fully prepared and compliant players would be considered for selection in such a high-stakes fixture.

“We will involve the players who are ready,” Qurbanov said. “Sami Mmae has been sent to the reserve team for failing to comply with sporting discipline. Sometimes it is necessary to take such steps, but it is always important to act within the framework of the rules.”

The timing of the decision adds further intrigue to an already demanding task for the Azerbaijani champions, who are preparing for a crucial night in the UEFA Champions League. The second leg is scheduled to kick off just after midnight local time in Azerbaijan, as Qarabag attempt to keep their European campaign alive on English soil.

Disciplinary measures are not uncommon in elite football, particularly before major European fixtures, but Qurbanov’s firm stance underlines the standards expected within the squad as Qarabag seek to compete with one of the Premier League’s in-form sides.

Idman.Biz
