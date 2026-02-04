Vinicius’ Girlfriend Stuns With Bold Photoshoot - PHOTO

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior’s girlfriend, Virginia Fonseca, has taken part in a photoshoot for an entertainment portal owned by a Brazilian media corporation.

The influencer, who has 54.4 million followers, recreated a carnival look originally presented by model Luma de Oliveira in 1998. Fonseca posed in a bodysuit, while her neck accessory featured Vinicius’ name, Idman.biz reports.

Photos from the shoot were shared on Virginia Fonseca’s Instagram account. The Brazilian footballer showed his support in the comments, writing: “You’re more amazing than anyone else”.