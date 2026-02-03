Mascherano keeps door open for Messi at 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has offered a brief but eye-catching response when asked whether Lionel Messi could feature at the 2026 World Cup, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking after Inter Miami’s pre-season friendly in Colombia as part of their South American tour, Mascherano was questioned about Messi’s potential involvement in the tournament to be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada. His answer was immediate: “Yes, why not?”

Mascherano stressed that the decisive factor will be Messi’s physical condition and how his workload is managed over the coming seasons. He underlined the importance of listening closely to players and understanding how their bodies respond to an intense calendar, adding that Argentina’s priority will be to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible shape. According to Mascherano, the national team has been performing at a consistently high level for some time and boasts an outstanding group of players.

For now, there has been no official confirmation from Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni regarding Messi’s inclusion in the final squad for 2026. That decision could remain unresolved until much closer to the start of the tournament.

Should Messi go on to play at the 2026 World Cup, it would be a landmark moment in football history. He would become one of the few players ever to appear at six World Cups, alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.