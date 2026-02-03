3 February 2026
EN

An Azerbaijani club footballer taken to hospital after knife injury

Football
News
3 February 2026 11:12
28
An Azerbaijani club footballer taken to hospital after knife injury

A footballer from an Azerbaijani club has been taken to hospital after sustaining a knife injury during an incident in the city of Ganja in the early hours of the morning.

According to local reports, the incident occurred at around 01:00 following a domestic dispute. The player suffered a stab wound to the right side and was rushed to hospital, where he received emergency medical treatment and underwent surgery. His condition was initially described as serious, but doctors later confirmed that there is no threat to his life. He is currently reported to be in a moderate and stable condition.

The altercation is understood to have arisen from personal circumstances, with some sources indicating that the conflict was linked to a dispute involving a woman. The footballer became involved in the confrontation and was injured during the incident.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation, and the full circumstances surrounding the case are still being clarified.

The player joined his current club during the winter transfer window from another Azerbaijani side and had recently been involved with the first team.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee
17:03
World football

Dugarry slams Liverpool over Jeremy Jacquet transfer fee

Former France striker questions Reds’ recruitment strategy after costly deal
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions
Lamine Yamal commits future to Barcelona with lifetime ambition
14:47
World football

Lamine Yamal commits future to Barcelona with lifetime ambition

Teenage winger expresses loyalty to Catalan club and targets silverware this season
Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at Al Nassr and could leave club this summer
14:15
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated at Al Nassr and could leave club this summer

Portuguese forward linked with Europe or MLS return amid investment concerns
English media praise Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and his long-term prospects
13:45
World football

English media praise Manchester City defender Abdukodir Khusanov and his long-term prospects

Young centre-back impresses Guardiola amid injury problems in City defence
Mascherano keeps door open for Messi at 2026 World Cup
13:16
Football

Mascherano keeps door open for Messi at 2026 World Cup

Inter Miami coach hints Argentina captain could target historic sixth tournament
Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle
12:46
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag seek postponement of Neftchi derby amid Champions League clash with Newcastle

Domestic schedule under scrutiny as Azerbaijani champions face historic European test

Most read

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO
1 February 08:01
MMA

Rafael Fiziev Suffers Second-Round Knockout Loss to Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 325 in Sydney - FOTO + VIDEO

Azerbaijani lightweight stopped by Brazilian contender in the third main fight of the night
Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO
2 February 09:40
World football

Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy at Al Nassr and set to skip next match - VIDEO

Portuguese forward reportedly frustrated with club management and lack of investment
Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO
1 February 12:35
MMA

Mauricio Ruffy: "The win over Fiziev is the beginning of a series of big moments in my career" - VIDEO

Brazilian lightweight calls his UFC 325 victory a turning point in his career

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano
2 February 10:23
World football

Valverde praises Real Madrid response after 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano

Captain says victory helped lift mood after Champions League setback