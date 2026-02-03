An Azerbaijani club footballer taken to hospital after knife injury

A footballer from an Azerbaijani club has been taken to hospital after sustaining a knife injury during an incident in the city of Ganja in the early hours of the morning.

According to local reports, the incident occurred at around 01:00 following a domestic dispute. The player suffered a stab wound to the right side and was rushed to hospital, where he received emergency medical treatment and underwent surgery. His condition was initially described as serious, but doctors later confirmed that there is no threat to his life. He is currently reported to be in a moderate and stable condition.

The altercation is understood to have arisen from personal circumstances, with some sources indicating that the conflict was linked to a dispute involving a woman. The footballer became involved in the confrontation and was injured during the incident.

Law enforcement authorities have launched an investigation, and the full circumstances surrounding the case are still being clarified.

The player joined his current club during the winter transfer window from another Azerbaijani side and had recently been involved with the first team.