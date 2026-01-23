23 January 2026
EN

Bernd Heynemann recalls being invited to referee development project in Azerbaijan

Football
News
23 January 2026 17:21
12
Bernd Heynemann recalls being invited to referee development project in Azerbaijan

Former German football referee Bernd Heynemann has revealed that Berti Vogts tried to involve him in the development of refereeing during his time working with the Azerbaijan national team.

Speaking about the matter, Heynemann said that the initiative was dropped after his compatriot stepped down from his role.

“I had the opportunity to contact AFFA in 2019, but that also did not lead to any results,” the 72-year-old told AZERTAC.

Heynemann also noted that he is familiar with former Azerbaijan national team player Dmitri Nazarov. “He played in the second Bundesliga. I watched his matches,” he said.

It is worth noting that Bernd Heynemann officiated several final matches in Germany during his refereeing career.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

