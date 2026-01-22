22 January 2026
EN

Player who turned down move to Neftchi set to join Sumgayit

Football
News
22 January 2026 18:34
20
Player who turned down move to Neftchi set to join Sumgayit

Misli Premier League side Sumgayit are close to strengthening their squad with a foreign player.

According to Idman.Biz, the club is finalizing a transfer move for central defender Danilo Beskorovayn from Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Sumgayit press secretary Zaur Khudiyev confirmed the club’s interest in the player.

“The transfer has not been officially completed yet, but it is expected to be finalized soon. Most likely, Beskorovayn will join Sumgayit on a loan deal, while the contract duration and other details will be announced in the coming days,” Khudiyev said.

It should be noted that after Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub took charge of Neftchi, a possible move for the defender to the Baku club was discussed, but the transfer did not materialize. According to available information, the reason was Polissya’s willingness to release the player only on loan, while Neftchi preferred a permanent transfer. The Ukrainian club did not block Danilo’s move to Sumgayit, allowing him to gain match practice after a serious injury.

Yusif Sadigli

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Start loud, finish bright: when do Qarabag score most often in the Champions League? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW
17:35
Azerbaijan football

Start loud, finish bright: when do Qarabag score most often in the Champions League? – İDMAN.BİZ REVİEW

More than one third of the team’s goals in the main stage were scored in the opening minutes of halves
We did not sleep until 5 a.m., but we answered every call - PHOTO
15:53
Azerbaijan football

We did not sleep until 5 a.m., but we answered every call - PHOTO

Behlul Mustafazade’s father shares emotions after Qarabag’s dramatic Champions League win
Arif Asadov praises Qarabag’s historic victory over Eintracht - COMMENTARY İDMAN.BIZ + VIDEO
15:16
Football

Arif Asadov praises Qarabag’s historic victory over Eintracht - COMMENTARY İDMAN.BIZ + VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan coach highlights team spirit and Gurbanov’s tactical impact
PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier
14:42
World football

PSG fans launch ironic campaign targeting goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier

Supporters joke about raising funds to send keeper to France’s fifth division after costly mistakes
Azerbaijan climb one place in UEFA country ranking
13:51
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan climb one place in UEFA country ranking

Qarabag victory over Eintracht boosts national coefficient
Abdellah Zoubir hails last-gasp Qarabag victory over Eintracht - VIDEO
12:38
World football

Abdellah Zoubir hails last-gasp Qarabag victory over Eintracht - VIDEO

Midfielder says decisive goal was special and highlights team spirit after Champions League win

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce
20 January 09:48
World football

Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce

Turkish side push to finalize deal amid growing interest from England
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League