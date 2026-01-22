Player who turned down move to Neftchi set to join Sumgayit

Misli Premier League side Sumgayit are close to strengthening their squad with a foreign player.

According to Idman.Biz, the club is finalizing a transfer move for central defender Danilo Beskorovayn from Ukrainian side Polissya Zhytomyr.

Speaking to Idman.Biz, Sumgayit press secretary Zaur Khudiyev confirmed the club’s interest in the player.

“The transfer has not been officially completed yet, but it is expected to be finalized soon. Most likely, Beskorovayn will join Sumgayit on a loan deal, while the contract duration and other details will be announced in the coming days,” Khudiyev said.

It should be noted that after Ukrainian coach Yuriy Vernydub took charge of Neftchi, a possible move for the defender to the Baku club was discussed, but the transfer did not materialize. According to available information, the reason was Polissya’s willingness to release the player only on loan, while Neftchi preferred a permanent transfer. The Ukrainian club did not block Danilo’s move to Sumgayit, allowing him to gain match practice after a serious injury.

Yusif Sadigli