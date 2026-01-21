David Beckham comments on controversial remarks made by his son

Former England national team midfielder David Beckham has commented on the controversial statements made by his son Brooklyn on social media.

According to Idman.Biz, Beckham’s remarks were broadcast by the well-known sports channel CNBC.

“I am raising children and I understand that they will make mistakes. You have to give them that opportunity — this is how a person learns, and sometimes it is important to allow them to make those mistakes,” Beckham said.

It should be noted that for some time now, David Beckham’s eldest son Brooklyn Beckham has been experiencing problems within the family and has voiced various accusations against his parents.