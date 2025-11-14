To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Angola’s independence, the national team organized a match against Argentina.

Idman.Biz reports that a special feature of the event was symbolic ticket pricing: tickets were sold for just one dollar.

Around 50,000 spectators are expected at the stadium to watch the two national teams face off. The initiative aims to attract a wide audience to the country’s anniversary celebrations and to support the national team.

The match became not only a sporting event but also an important cultural occasion, highlighting the significance of Angola’s history and achievements over the past five decades.

It should be noted that legendary footballer and Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi played for the Argentina national team in the match.

Idman.Biz