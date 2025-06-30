Teimour Radjabov finishes 5th at Chess Stars 5.0 in Moscow

The Chess Stars 5.0 tournament held in Moscow has come to an end.

Azerbaijani chess player Teimour Radjabov finished in 5th place based on the results of the rapid and blitz events, Idman.biz reports.

Our grandmaster scored 5 points in the rapid section and secured 4th place in blitz with 10 points. Overall, Radjabov settled for 5th place in the final standings.

Russian player Vladislav Artemiev maintained his lead, finishing first in both formats.

Azerbaijani chess player Teimour Radjabov continues his performance at the Chess Stars 5.0 tournament in Moscow.

After 9 rounds in the blitz section, Radjabov had collected 5 points and ranked 4th, Idman.biz reports.

He trailed the tournament leader, Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev, by 2.5 points. There are still 9 rounds remaining for the participants.

Teimour placed fifth in the rapid section. The tournament’s prize fund is 15 million rubles (approximately 326,000 manats).

