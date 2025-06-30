30 June 2025
EN

Teimour Radjabov finishes 5th at Chess Stars 5.0 in Moscow

Chess
News
30 June 2025 17:54
22
Teimour Radjabov finishes 5th at Chess Stars 5.0 in Moscow

The Chess Stars 5.0 tournament held in Moscow has come to an end.

Azerbaijani chess player Teimour Radjabov finished in 5th place based on the results of the rapid and blitz events, Idman.biz reports.

Our grandmaster scored 5 points in the rapid section and secured 4th place in blitz with 10 points. Overall, Radjabov settled for 5th place in the final standings.

Russian player Vladislav Artemiev maintained his lead, finishing first in both formats.

***

13:21

Azerbaijani chess player Teimour Radjabov continues his performance at the Chess Stars 5.0 tournament in Moscow.

After 9 rounds in the blitz section, Radjabov had collected 5 points and ranked 4th, Idman.biz reports.

He trailed the tournament leader, Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev, by 2.5 points. There are still 9 rounds remaining for the participants.

Teimour placed fifth in the rapid section. The tournament’s prize fund is 15 million rubles (approximately 326,000 manats).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Teimour Radjabov ranks 4th at Chess Stars 5.0
13:21
Chess

Teimour Radjabov ranks 4th at Chess Stars 5.0

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teimour Radjabov continues his participation in the "Chess Stars 5.0" tournament taking place in Moscow
Vugar Rasulov finishes 5th at Cesme Open Chess Tournament
12:11
Chess

Vugar Rasulov finishes 5th at Cesme Open Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov secured fifth place at Cesme Open Chess Tournament in Cesme
Two leaders emerge at Shamakhi Open Chess Festival
10:55
Chess

Two leaders emerge at Shamakhi Open Chess Festival

The Shamakhi Open international chess festival has two joint leaders after four rounds of competition
A competition with a prize fund of 23,150 manats in Shamakhi - PHOTO
28 June 11:54
Chess

A competition with a prize fund of 23,150 manats in Shamakhi - PHOTO

The opening ceremony of the Shamakhi Open 2025 international chess festival was held
Khagan Ahmed starts Shamakhi Open with victory
28 June 10:35
Chess

Khagan Ahmed starts Shamakhi Open with victory

26 chess players are participating in tournament A, and 73 in tournament B
Vugar Rasulov ranks in top 10 at Cesme Open Chess Tournament
27 June 15:56
Chess

Vugar Rasulov ranks in top 10 at Cesme Open Chess Tournament

After six rounds, Vugar Rasulov holds the best result among the Azerbaijani participants

Most read

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION
29 June 11:20
Football

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo refuse to participate in the Club World Cup? - EXPLANATION

The reason for this was that the striker was focusing on regrouping and preparing for the busy season
WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion
29 June 10:29
MMA

WATCH: Topuria knocks out Oliveira in first round to become UFC champion

On the night of June 29, UFC 317 took place in Las Vegas
Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus
28 June 09:29
Football

Azerbaijan national team to face Belarus

Today, the Azerbaijani national team of women's football players will play a friendly match
Dirk Kuyt to work in the second division of the Netherlands
28 June 17:44
Football

Dirk Kuyt to work in the second division of the Netherlands

44-year-old Dutch specialist has signed a 1-year contract with the club, which plays in the second division of his country