Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiated by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation continues with the Shamakhi Open festival.

26 chess players are participating in tournament A, and 73 in tournament B, Idman.biz reports.

Ten participants in the main competition won in the first stage. Among them are Vitaly Bernadsky (Ukraine), young Azerbaijani talent Khagan Ahmed, Khazar Babazade, Vugar Manafov and others.

Khagan Ahmed won the Sheki Open a few days ago.

