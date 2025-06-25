Khagan Ahmad crowned champion of Sheki Open

The international chess festival Sheki Open has come to a close in the city of Sheki. Azerbaijani chess player Khagan Ahmad emerged as the winner of Group A after scoring an impressive 8 points out of 9 rounds.

Ukrainian grandmaster Vitaliy Bernadskiy secured second place with 7 points, while another Azerbaijani participant, Vugar Manafov, claimed third place with 6.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

In Group B, Azerbaijani player Teymur Soltanov took first place with 8 points. Yusif Karimli and Huseyn Gurbanov followed closely, finishing in second and third places, respectively.

Sheki Open is a stage of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiative, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation. The next tournament in the series, Shamakhi Open, will kick off on June 27.

Idman.biz