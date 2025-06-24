Khagan Ahmad claims sixth victory at Sheki Open

The International Sheki Open Chess Festival continues in full swing in Sheki, Azerbaijan.

Khagan Ahmad remains at the top of the leaderboard after seven rounds. The young Azerbaijani talent has now secured his sixth victory, solidifying his position at the summit with 6.5 points, Idman.biz reports.

Ukraine’s Vitaliy Bernadskiy follows closely with 6 points, while Vugar Manafov sits in third place with 5 points.

Sheki Open is a stage of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Idman.biz