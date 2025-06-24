Opponents of Azerbaijani chess players revealed for FIDE Women’s World Cup

The draw for the FIDE Women’s World Cup, set to take place in Batumi, Georgia, has been finalized.

Four players will represent Azerbaijan in the prestigious event, Idman.biz reports.

Their first-round opponents are as follows:

Govhar Beydullayeva will face Anahita Zahedifar (Iran)

Ulviyya Fataliyeva will take on Jing Zhang (Australia)

Khanim Balajayeva is paired with Elnaz Kaliaxmet (Kazakhstan)

Gulnar Mammadova will play against Yunshan Li (China)

The tournament will be held from July 5 to 29 in a knockout format. The top three finishers will earn a spot in the Candidates Tournament, the next major step toward the Women’s World Chess Championship.

Idman.biz