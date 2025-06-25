Khagan Ahmad maintains lead at International Sheki Open Chess Festival

The Sheki Open international chess festival is underway in the city of Sheki, Azerbaijan, bringing together top talents from around the world.

Young Azerbaijani talent Khagan Ahmad continues to lead the tournament after eight rounds. Following four consecutive victories, Ahmad secured a draw in the latest round, bringing his total score to 7 points, Idman.biz reports.

Ukrainian player Vitaliy Bernadskiy follows in second place with 6.5 points, while Azerbaijani grandmaster Vugar Manafov holds third position with 6 points.

The Sheki Open is part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan series, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Idman.biz