Chess Tour Azerbaijan heads to Shamakhi

The Chess Tour Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, will continue with the Shamakhi Open festival.

The tournament will kick off on June 27 in Shamakhi, Idman.biz reports.

A total of 27 players will compete in Group A, while 83 players will battle it out in Group B.

Top seed of the main event is Aydin Suleymanli, while Ukrainian player Vitaliy Bernadski, runner-up of the recent Sheki Open, will also take part in the competition.

The Shamakhi Open will follow a 9-round Swiss system and conclude on July 3.

Idman.biz