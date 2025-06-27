Vugar Rasulov ranks in top 10 at Cesme Open Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani chess players are competing at Cesme Open Chess Tournament in Cesme, Turkiye.

After six rounds, Vugar Rasulov holds the best result among the Azerbaijani participants, Idman.biz reports.

He has earned 4.5 points and currently shares 6th to 16th places. Misraddin Iskandarov, Suleyman Suleymanli, and Rashad Zeynalov trail behind with one point less.

The tournament features a total of 162 participants from countries including India, Poland, Norway, Iran, Russia, Germany, and others.

Idman.biz