27 June 2025
EN

Teimour Radjabov shines at Chess Stars 5.0 in Moscow

Chess
News
27 June 2025 00:01
29
The Chess Stars 5.0 tournament has kicked off in Moscow.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by Teimour Radjabov, Idman.biz reports.

Today, the first three rounds of rapid chess were completed. In the opening round, our grandmaster drew with local player Sergey Karjakin. In the following rounds, he defeated Aleksandra Goryachkina and Kateryna Lagno.
According to the tournament format, six more rapid rounds will be played tomorrow and the day after. On June 29 and 30, 18 blitz rounds will take place.

After three rounds, Radjabov shares 2nd–3rd place with Raunak Sadhwani (India), both with 2.5 points. Russian player Vladislav Artemiev currently leads the tournament.

Idman.biz

