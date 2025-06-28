28 June 2025
A competition with a prize fund of 23,150 manats in Shamakhi - PHOTO

Chess
News
28 June 2025 11:54
15
The opening ceremony of the Shamakhi Open 2025 international chess festival was held.

The opening ceremony was attended by the first vice-president of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation Faig Hasanov, deputy head of the Shamakhi District Executive Power Mehriban Eyubova and president of the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation Anar Allahverdiyev, who wished the participants success, Idman.biz reports.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Azerbaijan Chess Federation and the Vugar Hashimov Chess Foundation, 102 intellectuals from 7 countries are testing their strength. Participants in the festival compete in groups A and B. The chief referee of the competition, which is held in a classic format, is Elshad Abdullayev.

The total prize fund of the competition is 23,150 manats. The winner of group A will receive 5,000 manats, and the winner of group B will receive 1,000 manats.

In addition to the classical competition, the festival will also host tournaments in rapid and blitz chess.

Idman.biz

