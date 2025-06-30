Vugar Rasulov finishes 5th at Cesme Open Chess Tournament

Azerbaijani chess player Vugar Rasulov secured fifth place at Cesme Open Chess Tournament in Cesme, Turkiye.

Rasulov drew against Greece’s Dimitris Alexakis in the ninth and final round, Idman.biz reports.

Both Rasulov and four other participants finished with 7 points, but due to tie-break criteria, the Azerbaijani grandmaster ranked fifth, while Alexakis claimed first place.

The tournament featured 162 players from countries including India, Poland, Norway, Iran, Russia, Germany, and others.

Idman.biz