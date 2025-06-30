Two leaders emerge at Shamakhi Open Chess Festival

The Shamakhi Open international chess festival has two joint leaders after four rounds of competition.

Azerbaijani players Khazar Babazade and Khagan Ahmad are at the top of the standings with 3.5 points each, Idman.biz reports.

In the latest round, Babazade drew against Ukrainian player Vitaliy Bernadskiy, while Ahmad secured a win over Vugar Manafov. Bernadskiynow sits in third place, just half a point behind the leaders.

The Shamakhi Open is being held as part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Idman.biz