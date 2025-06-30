Teimour Radjabov ranks 4th at Chess Stars 5.0

Azerbaijani grandmaster Teimour Radjabov continues his participation in the Chess Stars 5.0 tournament taking place in Moscow.

Radjabov currently sits in 4th place in the blitz section, having scored 5 points after 9 rounds, Idman.biz reports.

He trails the tournament leader, Russia’s Vladislav Artemiev, by 2.5 points. The competition is far from over, as nine more rounds remain to be played.

Notably, Radjabov finished 5th in the rapid section of the event. The tournament boasts a prize fund of 15 million rubles (approximately 326,000 AZN).

Idman.biz