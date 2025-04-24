24 April 2025
EN

WATCH: Promo video released for Battle of Champion Chess Tournament

Chess
News
24 April 2025 10:09
15
WATCH: Promo video released for Battle of Champion Chess Tournament

The promotional trailer for the upcoming Battle of Champions chess tournament, set to take place at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, has been officially released.

The tournament will feature thrilling matchups between top chess players, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national champion Rauf Mammadov will face FIDE World Champion Rustam Kasimdzhanov of Uzbekistan. In the women’s bracket, national champion Gunay Mammadzada will go head-to-head with Bulgarian legend and former World and European Champion Antoaneta Stefanova.

The overall winner of the Battle of Champions will be determined based on combined results from both rapid and blitz formats.

The prestigious event will run from April 28 to 30.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani chess player reaches the leader in Manisa
12:58
Chess

Azerbaijani chess player reaches the leader in Manisa

Azerbaijani chess player Elnur Aliyev has reached the leader in the international tournament held in Manisa, Turkiye

Rauf Mammadov reacts to opponent change at Battle of Champions
23 April 18:30
Chess

Rauf Mammadov reacts to opponent change at Battle of Champions

Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov has responded to the last-minute change of opponent ahead of the upcoming "Battle of Champions" chess tournament in Baku
Flying start by Babazada at Manisa Tournament
22 April 17:46
Chess

Flying start by Babazada at Manisa Tournament

Khazar Babazada has had a perfect start, scoring 2 out of 2 after the first two rounds
Mamedyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga
22 April 16:21
Chess

Mamedyarov to compete in German Chess Bundesliga

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov will represent SV Werder Bremen in the upcoming rounds of the German Chess Bundesliga

Rustam Kasimdzhanov to compete in Battle of Champions in Baku
22 April 14:40
Chess

Rustam Kasimdzhanov to compete in Battle of Champions in Baku

A change has been made to the lineup of the upcoming Battle of Champions chess tournament
Rauf Mammadov reflects on Grenke Chess performance
22 April 12:43
Chess

Rauf Mammadov reflects on Grenke Chess performance

Azerbaijani grandmaster Rauf Mammadov has shared his thoughts on his recent performance at the Grenke Chess international tournament

Most read

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
22 April 14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid
22 April 11:14
Other

Duplantis and Biles shine at Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid

Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and American gymnast Simone Biles were named Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior
23 April 10:00
Football

New contract and possible suspension loom for Vinicius Junior

Brazilian international and Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior is close to extending his contract with the Spanish giants
WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final
22 April 09:07
Football

WATCH: Surprise winner in Dutch Cup final

Go Ahead Eagles faced off against AZ Alkmaar in the decisive clash held in Rotterdam