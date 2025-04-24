WATCH: Promo video released for Battle of Champion Chess Tournament

The promotional trailer for the upcoming Battle of Champions chess tournament, set to take place at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, has been officially released.

The tournament will feature thrilling matchups between top chess players, Idman.biz reports.

Azerbaijani national champion Rauf Mammadov will face FIDE World Champion Rustam Kasimdzhanov of Uzbekistan. In the women’s bracket, national champion Gunay Mammadzada will go head-to-head with Bulgarian legend and former World and European Champion Antoaneta Stefanova.

The overall winner of the Battle of Champions will be determined based on combined results from both rapid and blitz formats.

The prestigious event will run from April 28 to 30.

