12 April 2025
EN

Mammadova faces French chess player in eighth round

Chess
News
9 April 2025 11:37
39
The European Women's Chess Championship, held on the Greek island of Rhodes, will feature the eighth round of games today.

Gulnar Mammadova, who is ranked 10th with 5.5 points, will face Lithuania’s Deimante Daulite-Kornett, representing France, Idman.biz reports.

The Azerbaijani chess player continues to compete for prize spots and a qualification place for the World Cup.

Gülnar Məmmədova’s teammate, Gövhər Beydullayeva, who has half a point less, will play against Beloslava Krasteva from Bulgaria.

Eighth round matches for Azerbaijani chess players:

Deimantė Cornette (France) – Gulnar Mammadova

Govhar Beydullayeva – Beloslava Krasteva (Bulgaria)

Ekaterina Atalık (Turkiye) – Turkan Mammadyarova

Jozefina Heinemann (Germany) – Sabina Ibrahimova

Narmin Abdinova – Olga Zimina (Italy)

Elisabeth Hapala (Austria) – Ulviyya Fataliyeva

Martina Korenova (Czech Republic) – Ayan Allahverdiyeva

Lala Huseynova – Qabriela Harutyunyan (Armenia)

Top players in the tournament:

1. Teodora İnjac (Serbia) – 7 points

2. Irina Bulmaga (Romania) – 6.5 points

...

3. Gulnar Mammadova – 5.5 points

Idman.biz

