Khagan Ahmad takes sole lead at Shamakhi Open International Chess Festival

The young Azerbaijani talent claimed his fourth victory by defeating Tunar Davudov in Round 6, Idman.biz.

Khagan Ahmad now leads the standings with 5 points, half a point ahead of his closest followers, Khazar Babazada and Ukrainian player Vitaliy Bernadskiy.

Shamakhi Open is being held as part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan initiative by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

Idman.biz