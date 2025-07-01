Eight Azerbaijani chess players ranked in the World Top 100

FIDE has published the world chess rankings for July.

Eight Azerbaijani chess players have made it into the Top 100 list, Idman.biz reports.

Among male players, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov holds the highest ranking for Azerbaijan. Our grandmaster is ranked 11th with 2746 points, moving up two spots. Teimour Radjabov (2692) is in 38th place, Rauf Mammadov (2659) is 65th, and Eltaj Safarli (2630) is ranked 100th.

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen tops the list with 2839 points.

In the women’s ranking, Azerbaijan’s highest-placed player is Gunay Mammadzada (2390), who ranks 52nd. Ulviyya Fataliyeva (2371) is 66th, Govhar Beydullayeva (2371) is 68th, and Gulnar Mammadova (2352) is in 88th place.

China’s Hou Yifan leads the women’s world rankings with 2633 points.

Idman.biz