FIDE publishes July rapid & blitz rankings: Mamedyarov leads Azerbaijan

After publishing the classical rankings, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has also released the rapid and blitz rankings at the beginning of July.

Among Azerbaijani grandmasters, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov holds the best position in rapid, ranking 19th in the world with 2701 points. Teimour Radjabov is 32nd with 2669 points, and Eltaj Safarli is 72nd with 2627 points, Idman.biz reports.

The leader in the rapid rankings is Magnus Carlsen of Norway with 2819 points, followed by Ding Liren of China (2776) and Alireza Firouzja of France (2762).

In blitz, Mamedyarov ranks 39th with 2676 points, while Radjabov is 45th with 2663 points. Two more Azerbaijani players are in the top 100: Eltaj Safarli is 73rd (2634 points) and Rauf Mammadov is 97th (2609 points).

Carlsen also tops the blitz rankings with 2883 points, followed by Hikaru Nakamura of the USA (2838) and Alireza Firouzja (2814) in third.

Idman.biz