1 July 2025
Nurgyul Salimova eyes Batumi World Cup glory after Baku silver

Chess
News
1 July 2025 15:32
One of the world’s leading female chess players, Nurgyul Salimova, has recalled her performance at the World Cup held in Baku two years ago, ahead of the upcoming World Cup in Batumi.

The Turkish-origin Bulgarian player is considered one of the title contenders in the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

At the 2023 World Cup in Baku, Salimova earned the silver medal, losing only in the final to Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina.

Speaking about that experience, Salimova said: "The tournament in Baku was very important for me. Now, my focus is fully on the World Cup in Batumi, and I’m ready for new challenges."

The World Cup, which also serves as a qualifier for the Candidates Tournament, will begin on July 5. Four Azerbaijani players — Ulviyya Fataliyeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Govhar Beydullayeva, and Khanim Balajayeva — will compete in the event.

Idman.biz

