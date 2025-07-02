2 July 2025
Leader changes at Shamakhi Open international chess festival

2 July 2025 10:22
Leader changes at Shamakhi Open international chess festival

The leader of the Shamakhi Open international chess festival has changed.

Khazar Babazada now tops the tournament standings after defeating Tunar Davudov in Round VII, Idman.biz reports.

Babazada has collected 5.5 points, placing him half a point ahead of Khagan Ahmad and Georgian player Mikheil Kekelidze. Former leader Ahmad suffered his first defeat of the tournament in this round, losing to Kekelidze.

The Shamakhi Open is held as part of the Chess Tour Azerbaijan, organized by the Azerbaijan Chess Federation.

