Two more Azerbaijani chess players qualify for World Cup

The European Chess Championship has concluded in Eforie Nord, Romania, with Azerbaijani players securing impressive results.

Nijat Abasov delivered the best performance among Azerbaijani participants, finishing 8th with 8 points after a final-round draw, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Read Samadov secured a victory in the last round, placing in the top 20.

Per the tournament regulations, the top 20 players in the final standings qualify for the FIDE Chess World Cup. By finishing 12th, Read Samadov officially secured his spot. Additionally, since some players in the top 20 had already qualified through previous events, Ahmad Ahmadzada (23rd place) also secured a World Cup berth.

Read Samadov earned his second Grandmaster (GM) norm.

Shahin Valiyev achieved his first International Master (IM) norm.

Umid Aslanov surpassed a 2300 rating, securing the FIDE Master (FM) title.

Nijat Abasov had already qualified for the World Cup through previous tournaments.

Rauf Mammadov secured his spot last year at the European Championship.

With these results, Azerbaijan will have strong representation at the FIDE Chess World Cup later this year.

Idman.biz