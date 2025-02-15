Azerbaijan champions determined

15 February 2025
Today, Azerbaijan Chess Championship will conclude.

Tie-break matches of decisive matches will take place on the last day of the competition, Idman.biz reports

The pairs that could not determine the winner in the first two games will go behind the board again. Rauf Mammadov and Shahriyar Mammadyarov, who drew twice in the men's competition, will face each other for the title of Azerbaijani champion.

Since Teymur Rajabov did not continue the fight in the national championship due to health problems, the third place winner has already been determined. Misratdin Iskenderov has acquired this right without playing.

In the women's competition, Gunay Mammadzade and Govhar Beydullayeva, who won one victory each, will try to determine the champion.

Gulnar Mammadova and Ulviyya Fataliyeva will also fight for the third place with another victory.

The closing and award ceremony of the competition will take place at 19:00.

