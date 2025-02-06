6 February 2025
Mamedyarov, Radjabov, Mammadov, and Suleymanli advance to quarterfinals - PHOTO

Chess
News
6 February 2025 10:28
21
The first quarterfinalists of the Azerbaijan Chess Championship have been determined in the men's category.

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Teimour Radjabov, Rauf Mammadov, and Aydin Suleymanli successfully passed the Round of 16, Idman.biz reports.

The remaining quarterfinalists will be decided after the tiebreak matches.

The championship follows a knockout system, where players compete in two games with alternating colors. If the score remains tied, a tiebreak match is played to determine the winner.

Round of 16 – Results
Second Leg Matches:

Farid Abbasov – Shakhriyar Mamedyarov → 0:1 (Overall: 0:2)

Teimour Radjabov – Namig Guliyev → 0.5:0.5 (Overall: 1.5:0.5)

Vugar Rasulov – Rauf Mammadov → 0:1 (Overall: 0.5:1.5)

Aydin Suleymanli – Riad Samadov → 0.5:0.5 (Overall: 1.5:0.5)

Mohammad Muradli – Nijat Mammadov → 0:1 (Overall: 1:1)

Vasif Durarbayli – Ahmad Ahmadzada → 0.5:0.5 (Overall: 1:1)

Vugar Asadli – Eltaj Safarli → 0.5:0.5 (Overall: 1:1)

Misratdin Iskandarov – Nijat Abasov → 0.5:0.5 (Overall: 1:1)

The final set of quarterfinalists will be determined after the tiebreak matches.

Idman.biz

