7 chess players qualify for the 1/8 finals - PHOTO

The first players to reach the 1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Men's Chess Championship have been determined.

Idman.biz reports that Eltaj Safarli, who defeated Pasham Alizada in both of his 1/16 round matches, has earned a spot in the next stage.

Vugar Asadli, who triumphed over Kanan Garayev, secured a place in the 1/8 final with a score of 1.5:0.5.

Both Mahammad Muradli, who won against Umid Aslanov, and Farid Abbasov, who defeated Khazar Babazada, also advanced to the next round.

In the 1/16 round, Ahmad Ahmadzada defeated Murad Ibrahimli, while Misratdin Iskandarov triumphed over Vugar Manafov, progressing to the next stage. Read Samadov won his match against Shiroglan Talibov, securing his spot in the 1/8 finals with a 1.5:0.5 victory.

In the matches between Nijat Mammadov and Suleyman Suleymanli, Azer Mirzayev and Vugar Rasulov, as well as Namig Guliyev and Rahim Gasimov, draws were recorded, and the winners will be determined through a tiebreaker.

Idman.biz