Nijat Abasov: "I hope I can return my previous results"

"I have regularly participated in the Azerbaijani championships, except for the last two competitions."

It was told by Nijat Abasov, a chess player of the Azerbaijani national team, to Idman.biz.

He assessed his chances in the national championship, which started the day before. 30-year-old grandmaster said that this competition is of great importance due to many features: "This is the first time that the Azerbaijani championship is being held with such a squad. All the top chess players are here, and this is also a motivation for the young people. The competition was organized at a high level. I would say that this championship is on the same level as the World Cup in terms of organization."

Abasov also talked about his future plans: "The turning point of my career was qualifying for the Candidates Tournament at the 2023 World Cup. Unfortunately, last year, for a number of reasons, my successes did not continue. My results were not good in most of the competitions I participated in. But this is an additional incentive for me to show a good game in the first competition. I hope that I will be able to return my previous results."

The championship will last until February 15. The men's championship will be organized with the participation of 26 sharp minds according to the Olympic system. 16 chess players will participate in the women's competition.

The total prize fund of the competition is 90 thousand - 60 thousand manats for men and 30 thousand manats for women.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz